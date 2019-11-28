ARIES (March 21-April 19). What people will remember about this day is how you made them feel. Whatever efforts you give toward serving needs will be effective in so far as they are delivered with warmth.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your mood will be dictated by a thought process that is either inclusive or defensive. Both modes will be appropriate at different moments of the day. Generosity is enabled by good boundaries.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While “thanks” is a word, gratitude is an embodiment. You’ll enact it, radiate it, be it. This takes no effort on your behalf, partly because you’re so relieved that things have turned out as well as they have.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You could overcomplicate things by trying to give more and differently than what is necessary. All together now: “All you need is love. Love is all you need.” — The Beatles
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). What happens in your home between two people is important to the workings of the entire world. It’s hard to believe, but just think about how this has already been true in your life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll shed one idea of who you are to adopt a new one. You’ve already done this many times, always for the better. For instance, you were a child once, and now you’re responsible for what happens in your own life.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Feng shui suggests your front door be larger than your back door so good energy can easily come in and have difficulty leaving. The principle will hold, regardless of your door size.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have faith in the people around you, and you treat them like they’ve already embodied their potential. If they haven’t already, they will, and your belief plays a part in this.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Focus your energy where it will be most appreciated. Keep imagining that people mean to help you, even if that’s not what they seem to be doing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Such a lot will go on: interpersonal dynamics, family psychology, petty differences, sibling bickering, history revealed and more. You’ll be that calm touchstone, a neutralizing influence, indispensable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Hugs, genial conversation, gentle sharing ... whatever buffers the negative feelings is also a promotional agent for health and well-being, not to mention the higher realms of joy, fun and laughter.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You rejoice in what you have, which is so much. The more you talk, share and reach out, the better you feel. Tonight you’ll tell a good story — a useful skill that others will watch and learn from.
