ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is impossible to control other people’s feelings. It’s not even that easy to manage your own, but you’re getting better at it. Placing yourself in healthy environments is half the battle.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Support systems aren’t always people. They can also be rules you make for yourself or habits you establish to make the right thing also the easiest, most logical and most convenient thing to do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your strengths will not eradicate your weaknesses, but by leaning into them you can overwhelm the situation so your weaknesses have little chance to show themselves.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you sign up, you show up. When you commit, you honor the agreement with your intention, words and deeds. When you go in, you go all in.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People will be extra sensitive about the issues that hit close to home. When you witness disproportionately strong reactions, what you’re seeing is a bit of history woven into the current storyline.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Even though you know what you’re good at, you’re still figuring out ways to use some of those talents. The application itself will grow your gifts in particular ways.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Relationships are not a contest about who gives more, does more or loves more. And yet, there’s an awareness of the balance that can’t be ignored and might need to be adjusted to keep the harmony.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People can experience similar circumstances very differently. One feels victimized. Another in the exact same position is somehow empowered. The story we tell ourselves makes a huge difference. You’ll live this today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Self-care extends in all directions for you now, including spiritual and social. Honor your needs by setting time aside to reflect alone as well as time to debrief together.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll spend time and money making your space a better fit for the life you want. You’ll think about the things you want to be doing and work backward to make your space accommodate that.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Because your smile is so contagious, the quickest way to bring someone up is to expose him or her to the emotional warmth of your face. If that’s not possible, your phone voice will work almost as well.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Assumptions lead to borrowed trouble and unnecessary work. It’s a good time to double-check and make sure that what weighs on you is actually yours to carry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.