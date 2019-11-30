ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are times to ask for directions, and this is not one of them. Be resolute. The execution of your plan depends on an attitude of certainty. Double down on the route you’re already taking.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Where there’s fun, you’ll join in. This you can do heartily because you know when enough is enough and also when none is better. Fun has its place and so does the dignity of decorum.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your voracious curiosity must be satisfied. You’ll live by information. Your senses will provide it, and you’ll know where to find it when that’s not the case.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The truth seldom comes in a pure or complete package. Instead it comes in pieces, mixed into the moods and opinions of those who deliver it, and it requires a good amount of assembly at that.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don’t have to have a magic spinning wheel to turn straw into gold. You’ll weave the spell with your words instead. A little flattery, a dash of poetry and a whole lot of paying attention to reactions will get you to the deal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The time to execute a kindness is the very moment you feel the impetus to do it. With kindness, there is no such thing as too early, and you never know when it will be too late.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re happy about what you were able to get out of a situation, but are so much happier about what you were able to put in. There’s no joy that matches the joy that comes from being able to give.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You already know too well that you get more of what you concentrate on. What’s remarkable about that today is the speed with which it happens. It’s like your attention is a miraculous two-hour growth tonic.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A deadline causes stress; a purpose causes motivation. Ideally you’ll have both. Without the deadline, things drag. Without the purpose, the drag is painful.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Self-esteem doesn’t always make for high achievement. In today’s case, it will. More importantly, the journey is lighter for those who believe they deserve the joy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The big picture is looking good. Because you generally like the way things are going, you won’t get too stressed over the little emotional blips and logistical setbacks along the way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You wonder sometimes whether you are living a big life or a small life. But, of course, in an infinite universe, scale is somewhat irrelevant. If it matters to you, it matters. Make that your rule.
