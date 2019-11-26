ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s important to know the difference between a gift given and a deal brokered. The only kind of gift that is not a deal is one without strings or any expectation of being repaid.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Maybe manipulation is, at its core, dishonest. Even so, it’s a part of the advanced human operating system. At least your aim is true — to help people do what’s good for them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Investments are only good when they are affordable. If it leaves you feeling poor while you await a return, it’s not an investment so much as an overinvestment, which leads to desperation. Who needs it?
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Whatever you would typically give others, give that and more to yourself today. Otherwise you’ll be at an energetic deficit, which is a drain to everyone around. So in a sense, your selfishness is for them!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Letting go of your expectations of who you are supposed to be is one of the most empowering shifts you will make. Also, when it comes to starting something new, you’re never too old, and it’s never too late.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Finding common ground is better than barraging others with a feeling. Even good feelings like faith and joy can scare people off, only because people are frightened of what they can’t relate to or comprehend.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People inspire you. The compliments you give are the truth and will reflect the talents, endowments and efforts you observe. People can’t help but be drawn in by your genuine interest in them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll stand up for yourself without putting another person down. You’ll hold your own line without breaking someone else’s. You’ll be courteous as you’re moving along to the next thing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Productive conversations will reveal things about a person before you get in too deep with any kind of relationship. If there’s a mismatch in personal values, it’s better to find out sooner than have to deal with it later.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In matters of business, your goal is not to attract every customer but to screen for the ones with a high potential of finding great value in what you most want to offer. The same goes for love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Every action has a motive that speaks out. The trouble comes when what you really want is a secret, even to you. Knowing your own intentions creates an attractive and aligned flow of action.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You recognize the silly pointlessness of trying to control other people’s reactions. Instead, you’ll present yourself with boldness and clarity and then accept whatever reaction you get with an eye toward the opportunities there.
