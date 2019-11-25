ARIES (March 21-April 19). Having things just the way you want them is a luxury that is quite affordable today. All you have to do is discern between the finer details and then employ your famous charm as you make the request.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll be importing information to people of various sensibilities. Some of them may have no detectible sense of humor. Give a jest it's moment and let seriousness have the rest of them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Self-serving emotions are always repellent and cannot be hidden, even behind perfectly ordered and appealing words. Generous and genuine emotions are attractive, no matter what words they wear.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's a lot of grace in the way you hang out with people. You seek some simple and true feeling you have in common and dwell there, letting that emotion encircle the both of you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you cling too tightly to the thing that's pretty good, you won't know what better things are out there for you. All adventures start the same way, in a moment of letting go.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll make people interested in you. It happens with a hint. You'll get them curious, but not overwhelmed, employing quiet grace, powerful presence or cool courteousness.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Right now, you've a tight rule on a certain very lovely and secure pond. It would be fine if you didn't also know that is a big bay out there and an ocean beyond it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll share the light of what you know on a subject if and when you do know something. Even then, you'll interject with caution, as no one likes to be overinformed or told what to do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Maybe you can't change the people around you, but you can change who you're around. Today, it's a simple matter of walking to the next group and saying hello.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Armor will crack. Body language will relay inconsistencies. Don't doubt your detectors. When a thing feels off, a little too forced, just not quite right... heed that instinct.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The truth is always shining through. Desire and desperation can obscure vision. But when you don't want or need anything from a person, it is easy to see what's real in the situation.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It is safe to assume that you are adored more than you know, and that love is being stored up for you like some sort of secret stash or an inheritance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.