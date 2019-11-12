ARIES (March 21-April 19). Self-delusion sounds like a negative tendency when in fact it can be an important coping mechanism necessary to fulfilling most ambitions. Today you’ll very effectively trick yourself into action and accomplishment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You really like a person, and the feeling is mutual, though life will not bring you together naturally. If you want something to happen, it will be on you to make it so.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Compatibility and passion are not mutually exclusive, and yet, they seldom occur at the same time in the same relationship. Furthermore, if you have to pretend you’re someone else to win love, it’s not love that you’re winning.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). To provide a reason for what’s happening is to offer a sense of comfort and context. When in doubt, give people more information instead of less, especially on the subject of why. It will help them calm down.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you may not have the moment to express it today, you’re very proud of a certain person’s talent and commitment, and when that person wins, you’ll feel like you’re winning, too.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There may be false starts, incorrect data, unhelpful feedback and the like — a gift if you take it as your cue to go back to what you know to be true. With the truth as your touchstone, much will be possible.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Because you’re so creative, sometimes people don’t understand right away how to take what you’re throwing out there. But don’t give up, because with a little more time and exposure, they’ll really start to get you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People get together; alchemy happens; and soon the group has its own atmosphere. If you want a commitment from people, get it in the room because once they leave the room, the spell will be broken.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You would like to be more certain of a relationship than you are, but perhaps, on a deeper level, that is the whole appeal. If you were to know exactly what was there, it would nullify the discovery.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You may wonder whether a person likes you or not — a strange thought, since it also seems that you should, by now, be able to take this as a given. Human complexity is better embraced than overthought.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). First, you’ll sense that you might be able to change the world, and then you’ll make a move. Thinking isn’t involved here. In fact, if you think too much, you’ll never act.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Knowing how things work technically will help you understand how they work psychologically and sociologically, although this hypothesis may not work in reverse. Technical skill will be important to obtain.
