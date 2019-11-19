ARIES (March 21-April 19). Existential questions can bring up fear, and that’s why many people avoid them. However, because you sense there’s something soulful you need to get to today, you’re willing to make the ask.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Obstacles are opportunities. Sometimes it takes a while to see exactly how. It won’t be readily apparent. Examine the situation from different angles, looking for its unique offering.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You, like most people, have an urge to say something about the stuff you like. There’s nothing selfish or selfless in this. You don’t feel like your words will make the world better. You just need to talk. It’s human.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You may as well consider smiling and being contented to be interchangeable today. If you’re one, you’re the other. If you’re not at least one, you’re neither. It’s one of those times when feelings have to be enacted to be felt.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Companies trying to detect your appetites by monitoring your spending habits will miss the mark. Even close friends and loved ones can’t predict you. You’re changing, and that’s what makes this such an exciting time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Remember when you were performing at a peak level, and take note of what was motivating you back then. The situation you face now is different, but there are similarities that you can reimagine and apply.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will be true to your values, both the ones you know about and the ones you don’t consciously think about. By questioning your actions (good and bad ones alike) you’ll learn something useful about your values.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Go ahead and do the things that make you feel better about yourself — without putting yourself through that line of questioning that involves “what you think you deserve.” It’s nonsense. You deserve happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Things have gotten out of hand, overly complicated and excessively fancy, detailed or emotional. Find the simplicity and see it through.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Fake, negative and malicious stories can spread quickly among fools and die just as quickly when they fall on the ears of the wise. You’ll shut down gossip by simply refusing to participate in it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are only responsible for one person’s reactions to life. If you’re tending to that, then you probably won’t have enough time left over today for the toxic habit of people-pleasing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re so optimistic that pessimistic people don’t know what to do with you. Your mood will serve as a kind of filter that affects your field of attraction and influence.
