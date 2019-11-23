ARIES (March 21-April 19). When humans lived as tribes in caves, if you were the center of attention, then there was a strong chance you were under attack. Public presenting is a primal fear. You’ll bravely do it anyway.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Learning occurs through action, not telling. Because you want someone to remember how to do a job or show up in a way that helps you, you’ll take the time to go through the steps together.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your responsibilities are important but they don’t have to be heavy burdens you carry by yourself. Think this through. Assign tasks to yourself as though you were assigning them to a best friend.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ve been doing a dance around a bit of information because you weren’t sure you wanted to know. Ask for a straight answer now. You’ll get it and know exactly how to proceed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). This crew would have intimidated you not too long ago, and look at you now. You can hang in, mix well and be proud of what you contribute. You’ve earned your seat at the table, and you belong.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The day unfolds like a story. Take pictures so that one day, weeks from now, when the spell of the weekend has long been broken you can once again conjure the magic.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Things improve because you assume a power position. This one isn’t at the front of the line, rather you’ll influence from inside the group, motivate from the middle and raise all from the lowliest to the top.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Remember when you were sure it would all go wrong and then somehow it went mostly right instead? The worry is unnecessary. You can handle life and for moments you’ll even master it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Fiction has healing properties. A good story in any form can build your imagination in a way that helps you see yourself as stronger and experience your world as more manageable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You knew it wasn’t a good choice but made it anyway. You had your reasons. Different things were weighing on you back then. Now you have the chance to right it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Experience has led you to this point. You’ll make the power move that a less mature version of yourself wouldn’t have been capable of. No matter what happens, take a victory lap. The move itself is the real victory.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your synchronistic superpowers have felt a little off lately. It’s not always true that the same person you’re thinking about is thinking about you, but it’s very true today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.