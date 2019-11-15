ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t care who gets credit, you just want the thing done. Because of this practical, egoless approach, you’ll be quite effective in executing the action that propels things forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The same actions will take on different qualities than they once had. Taxing work becomes exciting opportunity. Tensions transform to attractions. Irritations become action items.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t need much persuasion to do the things you enjoy. When you find yourself struggling to maintain the discipline to complete an action, maybe it’s not discipline you really need to look for. Look for the pleasure instead.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Filmmakers turn money into stories. Songwriters turn it into music. Investors turn it into jobs, or, perhaps just into more money. For you, it’s not about the dollars but what you can do with them.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It will be interesting and fun to solicit ideas about your work and routines. Most of what you get will be unusable, more amusements than practical advice. Yet they’ll still build a bond that’s well worth the price of admission.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One thing about you that doesn’t get acknowledged nearly enough is your bravery. Recognizing what little control any person really has in this big world, you go forward regardless, handling things all the way. Good on you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). While every circle could use outside influences, today’s main enjoyment will be connecting with people who know the same references, history and culture and have a few similar opinions about it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you always did whatever the group was into at the moment, you’d make no impact and have no lasting legacy. The same would be true if you never did it. You’ll be on trend today, though you can easily drop off at any time.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Most people want to improve, though it’s unlikely that everything will change simultaneously. As for you, the one thing you choose to work on will bring you luck and success in other areas as well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). With your many talents, you sometimes hold back, making sure others get their chance in the sun. It will feel quite refreshing to have the attention on someone else for a while.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You won’t mind the hubbub of a crowd today, perhaps because you correctly sense there’s an opportunity to find what you’re looking for in a group of strangers.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What would you plan for the future if you knew you would arrive there much improved? Such things don’t always happen in a straightforward way with a cumulative effect. But consistent movement makes progress inevitable.
