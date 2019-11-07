ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do things for the pleasure of doing them instead of for the points, money or approval that might come. Also, expect that not everyone will like it. Those who accept that not everyone will like them are automatically more likable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This day will play to your strengths, partly by design. You’ve been finding ways to work what you’re best at into your daily life. Now your days reflect you so much better than they once did.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As hard as it is to say goodbye to the person you once were and the options you once had, holding on to regret gets so cumbersome. The emotional weight seems to get heavier the longer you carry it. Let go. It’s just time.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). If you wait around, what is meant for you will eventually find its way to you. Still, there’s a fine line between waiting and wasting. Anyway, it’s more fun to make a guess about what’s meant for you and start toward it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The powerful are not invulnerable, and the gentle are not harmless, innocuous or ineffective. One person can embody many sides of a characteristic. You’ll prove this today with kindness and ferocity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The award-winning movie director doesn’t discriminate between gorgeous and ugly scenes. It’s all part of the story. Each scene gets artistic attention. Wherever you’re at in life today, bring your most observant, creative self to it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). With temporary setbacks, like a head cold or a broken shoe, it can be frustrating to have a constant awareness that something is off. Think of the state as a mind-over-matter type challenge.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll find yourself in a gray area, unsure about the rules or if there even are any. Maybe you can’t even tell which action you’ll be proud of or not proud of until you do the thing and see how it feels.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Relationships get broken. This is inevitable. Repairs are optional and are as much a part of the relationship as anything else. Repairs can happen individually, together or in subsequent relationships with different people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Courage is a quality you possess much of, and yet, you still see it as remarkable and inspiring when you witness it in the world, like you will today in the actions of a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don’t have to know what “it” is to know if someone has “it” or not. Today, “it” will inform your next move, perhaps through a sort of animal subcommunication that is nonetheless as clear and valid as a telegraph.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll love the mystery that’s available in today’s unfolding. The story isn’t as stated, isn’t as it appears to be and isn’t anything close to the press release. These are the makings of a perfect storm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.