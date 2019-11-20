ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll find yourself in a position to give an impromptu speech or pitch. Your quick wit, good manners and some training you picked up along the way will come to your aid. You’ll impress!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The curtain opens on a new venture. Go cautiously forward. Destiny will be cast in early stage decisions. At the very least, you’ll be setting a tone for future involvement.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you know your reasons, the next move will be rather obvious. When you don’t know your reasons, do some brainstorming in a notebook. Your pen will reveal to you the secrets of your heart and mind.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will be given a stage and an audience that feels safe to you. You’re free to express ideas in a more concentrated, imaginative and colorful way than before.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It will not be enough to do a thing one time. Repetition will bring you new insights, ideas and meanings. It will be a good seven to 10 repetitions before you start to see benefits and revelations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s a day to share. Don’t be shy. Speak up with your suggestions. Give others a chance to show you why their ideas are better or to see the merit of your ideas and make revisions accordingly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Strong, clear motives will drive you. People can tell what you want and why. You’ll come across as understandable and likeable. If they can help, they will.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The day requires you to deal more than the usual amount in emotional weather. You’ll interpret faces and moods quite well and do justice to the poetic potential inside of a moment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What could be interpreted as a rejection could also be interpreted as inopportune timing — or opportune timing, all proverbial bullets dodged. Much boils down to how two people’s needs and wants align.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It doesn’t matter if the work will be received by a top client, a shaky prospect, an enemy or no one at all. Your sense of responsibility dictates that you do the job right no matter who will be on the receiving end.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are comfortable with intimacy and will derive a great deal of pleasure and strength from being around your close friends today. Also, it will be easy for you to get to know new people.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re so quick to volunteer, it’s as though your hand is metal and the ceiling is a magnet. Just don’t take on too much. Limit yourself to one or two projects at a time.
