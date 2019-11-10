ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your natural rhythm is like a heartbeat. You have to slow down to listen to it, and once you hear it’s beat, you can decide what speed to go in order to best sync with your internal clock.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will open up to others as well as to your own imagination. These things happen simultaneously as you rise to a creative challenge or take a creative approach to a rather mundane challenge.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Making the bed will be the first accomplishment of the day, and you’ll proceed in this mode of self-direction to do something much more challenging in the morning and spend the rest of the day as a big winner.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Each age you’ve been had advantages and disadvantages. There are things you can’t do anymore that you wish you could, but there are many more things you can and will do because you’ve come this far.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re almost never in the mood to tell a person how to improve or what not to do. Yet when it ends up being your responsibility today, you’ll be constructive and gracious.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Impulsiveness can be a very good thing when the impulse is a healthful one, though by definition there’s no time to consider that. This is a day to keep track of your impulses instead of acting on them.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are things that are rather silly to demand of yourself, but you do it anyway out of a sense of optimism or, perhaps, imagination. You can manage your expectations later. Today is for dreaming.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Most of the fun and satisfaction will center on the thing you treasure, making the day’s small victories all the more poignant. You’ll go to bed with a smile on your face.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s a need you’re not addressing because you’re thinking of it as a preference or a desire instead of the necessity it is. To remedy this today will be soul and strength fortifying.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You identify strongly with a person or an ideology, and this is a cornerstone of your personality. And if you forget that you are more than a personality or a worldly identity, the events of the day will remind you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Big prizes usually come with outsized challenges, staggering competition or slim odds. The win you’re going for will be achievable with daily efforts over time.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re not sure whether others can detect the change in you, but privately you feel it. One way you can tell is that different things appeal to you than once did.
