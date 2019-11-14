ARIES (March 21-April 19). You appreciate being among self-driven people who know what they are doing and can turn in a certain product, attitude or outcome very consistently without be told, coerced, bribed, punished or manipulated in any way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll do things better than you need to. It’s a matter of pride. The extra effort is what makes your work remarkable, quite literally, as people will remark on it, and quite favorably so.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can’t change minds by doing the same old thing. With the surprising difference at the heart of your efforts, and also its edges and in the very atmosphere around you, you will succeed.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The hike is worthwhile, no matter how high you climb. You don’t have to reach the highest peak to get the benefit of perspective. And whatever altitude you reach will help you and train you for later journeys.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Even though you’re often in the spotlight, you’re a generous co-star. You share well. You’re an excellent audience member or sidekick or interviewer. You give as much attention as you take.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may come off like you don’t care what people think of you, but the truth is that it matters more than you like to admit. And yet, to avoid future regret and resentment, you still have to do what’s right for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe we are, as the poets and the priests have suggested, but grains of sand. Still, patterns are being made and castles are being built, and you’ll feel very much a part of the beautiful shore of humanity today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Today’s dive into the lake of life will not be a graceful swan-style. Nor will it involve the flailing indecision of a painful belly-flop. Yours will be the contracted tuck-up of a cannonball, and you’ll make a big splash.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). While it may be true that history repeats itself, the repetitions can be so far apart that the pattern is difficult to detect. That’s why the opinion of the experienced will be so valuable to those who take the time to listen.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Whether you know what you’re doing or not will matter very little with today’s success, which will have everything to do with blind luck. Just show up and act like you’ve been there.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As long as you are getting your needs met, power struggles are completely unnecessary to you. So it might be hard for you to relate to those who seem to need to be in control at all times, but you’ll give them a wide berth.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Try and remember clearly those weird internal thoughts you’re having as you work through the tensions of life. These, more than anything else, are the things you have in common with most of the people around you.
