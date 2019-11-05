ARIES (March 21-April 19). You understand something intellectually that you don’t understand emotionally or vice versa. Keep trying to engage more of yourself in the solution through a combination of action and reflection.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Where is this going? Think about the end, and you’ll do all the other parts better. Bonus: Keeping the end in mind will also help you avoid wasting time and suffering unnecessarily.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Just as every bit of your body has a DNA signature, your energy has a signature. It goes wherever you go. You don’t even have to touch anything for that signature to be felt while you’re there or left behind in your wake.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The stakes are high, not because something terrible will happen if you lose, but because the time it takes to play the game is time you’ll never get back.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People have backward ways of saying they miss you. They might complain about your absence instead of celebrating your presence when they have it. You’ll have to mentally reinterpret things to get the true message.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The success or failure of a venture will hinge on communication. You will listen carefully, stay engaged over the course of a cycle and express yourself so as to have the best chance at being heard and understood.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Typically, life can be taken in small steps, just not today. Here comes a scenario that requires certainty and boldness — a chasm you can’t cross in in two jumps. Back up, get a running start, and commit to your one big leap.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You may be very adept at a thing, but you’re not really a master of it until you can effectively teach it. You’ll be forced to be critically aware of what you’d normally do automatically. You’ll grow in confidence and insight.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Those who accept and love you offer a warm sort of attention that’s very different from the attention you’ll receive from those who are getting to know you, which you’ll experience as much more visceral and intense.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When it comes to relationships of any kind — professional, romantic, platonic, financial or other — the same rule applies. People are attractive in inverse proportion to how needy they are.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be building your team. Keep in mind that groups with diverse talents are the strongest. Just because a person can’t keep up with you in certain regards doesn’t mean he or she wouldn’t make a terrific addition to your life.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A sad clown isn’t an oxymoron of an archetype so much as an astute observation of funny people. Humor is a way to turn sadness outward instead of inward. You’ll forget about that as they laugh and love you today.
