ARIES (March 21-April 19). Take your time. Figure things out. Do you know the unspoken rules? It will not be a good idea to accept what’s being offered unless you completely understand the terms of the transaction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Desire and good judgment will pull in opposite directions. Instead of sticking around for the tug of war, go where things in the environment will be less polarized and it will be easy to do the right thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The people in your life appreciate you but don’t always tell you the way you need to hear it, which today will be verbally and publicly. You deserve the accolades.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Be direct wherever you can. Leave no room for ambiguity, as it will waste time and energy. A good rule of thumb is “If you have to ask, then that’s your answer.”
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While you shouldn’t lose sight of your own ideas, neither should you try to force them on anyone. Share in the commonly accepted version of reality. It may be wrong, but working with others is essential to your success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Whether you’re seeing the usual people today or getting to know a new group, you’ll benefit from being the one to interject some novelty into the interaction, perhaps with an interesting icebreaker or a game.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Embrace what works for you for as long as it does. If you believe, then so it is, no scientific proof required. Nor does it matter in the least who else believes or disbelieves.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just because you change your mood doesn’t mean you’ll change your mind. If you choose a different course of action, it will be for good reason and the result of much consideration.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Paying close attention sometimes means making sure your mind doesn’t wander, and sometimes it means making sure it does. After all, nothing exists alone. There’s always a larger context to consider.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Fools may rush in, but not you. You’re not even sure if you want in at all, and that prudence is part of your charm today. You don’t have to deliberate on this one. You’ll go only if and when you feel it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Anticipate your various obligations with an eye toward possible conflicts and contradictions. While there’s no such thing as a perfect plan, much trouble can be avoided with a really good one.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There really won’t be a neutral zone today, as you’ll know right away if you’re interested, able, ready... or not. All you need is the courage to believe your own inklings and act on them.
