ARIES (March 21-April 19). The animals migrate. The keys modulate. Changes add excitement and interest. Try to take them in a flow, as though you're aware that it's all part of the pattern.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Clear thought, like clear water, is healthful and will help you feel better. When things get confusing or complicated, you can purify them by placing all the messy stuff out in the open and letting the elements do their thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People attach emotionally through unexpected means. Sound is a big one. Smell is bigger. Repetition is the biggest. Your awareness of what and who you are attaching to will be key.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You aim to buy and sell things at a fair price. This applies not just to monetary matters but to currencies on which the math is far less easy to do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe they won't show enough appreciation. It's only because they do not yet understand what goes into the making of this thing they've come to expect from you. Educate them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The wrapper isn't everything, but it does matter. It's a small bit of context that you can pretty well control. Make the outside appealing and the inside is more likely to be appreciated.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Here comes the new territory, the unfamiliar interaction and the necessity of asking yourself, "How should I judge this?" You'll be gathering many clues to answer that question.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The extra smile, the free candy at the end, a little shared laughter -- these are the personal touches that keep people coming back. They can be overdone, though with your professionalism it's unlikely you'd let that happen.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're facing a challenge, which is what will make this both a great day and an emotionally heightened one. Breathe. Calm down. Relax. Things will only get better and clearer.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Solutions will not be difficult to find today. A few keystrokes in a search engine or a phone call to a friend will do the trick. But the real gold to be mined is in pondering the deeper and unanswerable mysteries.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll wonder if you've given too much, and maybe you have. To really know, you need to see how your gifts helped. Also, it would be nice to feel that the work involved made you better in some way.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't need to be better. You only need to be braver. Take this version of you, exactly as you are, and bring it to the world in full knowledge that it is exactly what someone needs.
