ARIES (March 21-April 19). Without a jovial touch, people get bored and touchy. That’s where you come in. You possess an unusual talent, which you will use to help, amuse and delight others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it is possible to be anything you want to be, it generally takes time. Meanwhile, you can dabble in whatever tone, feeling or mood you want to take on in an instant if you know the mental route to the place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). More sunsets are caught than sunrises because a greater number of people are awake in the evening than are watching for the break of dawn. Get on an early tract. There’s something spectacular in it for you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Relationships will have a feeling that is greater than the sum of their parts. Just as there’s a certain dynamic present in togetherness, there’s also a dynamic present in apartness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Goal setting doesn’t always work for everyone or every situation. Right now it’s enough to be on a certain kind of path. Your motivation and momentum are slowly picking up. Trust the journey.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The teacher/student relationship is cyclical. The teacher is always learning from the student and vice versa. And yet it is important to keep the roles intact today. That’s what makes the relationship work.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In all your dealings, seek first to position yourself well. Where you are coming from matters big time. Get a firm footing and take a posture of readiness and strength right from the beginning.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Prioritizing becomes a challenge when everything coming your way seems to be a high priority. You’ll have to ask more questions to learn the truth and decide what to participate in and what to skip.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Being rigid with your rules only leads to frustration. Regardless of what’s bothering you, there’s more than one solution. Stay agile and open-minded and you’ll create advantageous conditions for yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To stay calm and objective through everything that occurs is a sign of maturity and a quality of power players. It’s also what robots do. Temper your strategic calm with great empathy and a drop of desire.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). One way to catch fish is to stir up the water and get them moving, jumping and showing themselves out in the open. Stay calm and scoop them up.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you’re in a position of power, you don’t have to observe the protocol that others do, and yet it is a sign of respect and high character to do so anyway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.