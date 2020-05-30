ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t want to rely on people liking you. That would require you aim your efforts at their satisfaction at the expense of your own. However, in order to make your work great, you do need feedback.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will learn that something you’ve fantasized about is actually within the realm of possibility. Now you can look at the cost, which involves both the asking price and other exchanges subtler than money.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re loyal and true. Still, just because you agreed to something long ago (or even yesterday for that matter) doesn’t mean you have to keep agreeing to it forever.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll be keenly aware of how people lean on each other. Some examples will inspire you; others will scare you. Ultimately, you get to decide whom to trust and the boundaries around that.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though thinking better thoughts and affirming positivity can’t hurt, the significant uptick in your energy will come from the completion of tasks and accounting of tangible measures.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you plan, deliberate and make big efforts you create your life. When you wing it, you create your life. When you do nothing, or just whatever, you create your life. You’ll come up with a brilliant mix of modalities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re melded to another and are so incredibly close that you sometimes wonder if you have the qualities necessary to withstand such an intense synthesis. Stop overthinking. Believe that collectively, you’re stronger.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Working hard and solving many problems doesn’t always tire you out. In fact, now you’ll find it invigorating due to the fair amount of adrenaline coursing through your day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It will make your heart smile to see loved ones in their element with activities of which you may not be a part, and knowing you have things outside the relationship that make you happy, too.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A meeting of the minds will matter more than a meeting of other elements in the deal. Many logistics can be worked out if you’re all on the same wavelength.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You want to be the kind of support who doesn’t need to be told how to best help. You want to anticipate needs and wants. To this aim, you’ll do a fair amount of listening.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You needn’t put much effort into making yourself appealing. You’re attractive because you just are. There is beauty around you and the more you appreciate, it the more you become a part of it.
