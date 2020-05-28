ARIES (March 21-April 19). Most of the time that goes into a project will be the research, planning and prep work. The more organized and methodical you are, the better you’ll be at pulling this off.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Put your back into the obvious things. Better to get your full energy behind the no-brainer than to waste fuel deliberating overcomplicated and multivariate scenarios.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Telling yourself to change without changing the environment, too, rarely works. But if all you change is the environment, chances are good that what’s inside will follow suit.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You firmly believe that money should be used to balance power and not to deliberately create an imbalance of power. When power is significantly inflated or deflated, it tends to bring out the worst in people.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You strive to continually give more to a situation than you get back. When you go to a new place, you look for what there is to appreciate while also watching out for what is needed and wanted that you might be able to give.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You may get annoyed with those who display an overly inflated sense of self, but you’ll counter the dynamic with your belief that everyone is noteworthy and unique, and has the right to think highly of themselves.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Struggle expends energy that could be used for surviving and thriving. When you catch yourself in a struggle, get still. Sink into the situation. If you hit a bottom, you can use that to bounce yourself up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You know your best hours. Tackle the important things while you’re at your strongest and most alert. You’ll even have energy to burn at times of day that have been historically less productive for you, so schedule accordingly!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Some think emotional intelligence is about understanding one’s own emotions. While that is included in the package, you’ll have continued success with what you’ve been doing — relating to the feelings of others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Transformation is the name of the game today. The growth of others can be inspiring, painful and all around fascinating to watch. Part of you changes right along with the process.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If cooperation is forced, it’s not cooperation; it’s control. You’ll be keenly tuned in to people’s reactions to the circumstances. You’ll steer all toward empowering options.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Accountability is the magic ingredient that will make your plan come to life. Put your system in place. The simple act of telling your goals to someone could be enough of a system to keep you on track.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.