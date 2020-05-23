ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re different from the others, so it naturally follows that you’ll ask different questions and have novel interactions. You’re memorable and will be adored for this.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you had to choose between being in an endless state of self-satisfaction or continual self-improvement that never quite arrives, you’d take the latter. A pinch of discontent keeps life interesting.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The more people you can align with, the bigger your team grows. You’ll build that group through the weekend, finding kindred spirits or being in the places where they’ll find you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Pay attention to power dynamics because they will teach you a lot about who people really are. The true test of a person’s character is how they handle themselves when they clearly have the upper hand.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re looking for an answer that feels right and actionable to you. You’ve followed lines of logic, but none of them satisfied. So try switching off your head and letting your inner guidance system have a go at this.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s said that every big problem was once a minor disturbance. That’s why you like to handle things when they are small, and you’re very sensitive to all red flags, even the itty-bitty ones.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It shouldn’t be too hard to be good. And if it feels that way, maybe it’s the rules or environment that needs changing, not you. The river needs no special devotion, goodness or willpower to flow effortlessly home to the sea.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your best idea will come as a joke. So you have nothing to lose from thinking in funny terms and letting humor, playfulness and creativity run rampant in your mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Though you can’t change the past, you can always change the way you see it. Perhaps you’ve been harsh, not assessing the bigger picture. How else could you frame the story?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll feel something akin to this Shakespearean sentiment today, “But the strong base and building of my love is as the very centre of the earth, drawing all things to it.”
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When you feel your mind taking things in too serious a direction, you can lighten up the whole mental screen with some bodywork.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being stuck is a function of having too much, not too little. Let go of an idea or item and then see if you don’t have a little more wiggle room. Jettison enough baggage and you can walk right out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.