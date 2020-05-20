ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are willing to feel an unpleasant thing if it’s what’s necessary to obtain a benefit far more important. This doesn’t make you a martyr; it makes you an adult.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The difference between a competent performance and a struggle is often the attitude one launches from. Believe you’ll succeed. If you can’t believe, pretend to believe until one day you do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There is always a chance of thinking more clearly and perceiving things differently, because the human brain is capable of rewiring itself. Adaptation is the natural tendency. Let this work for you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can’t really solve an emotional problem with logic. It’s the wrong tool, and no matter how many ways you turn it, it just won’t work. Feelings need to be felt, worked through, experienced. There’s no shortcut.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). However massive a project or problem may be, it’s doable when you break it down into small enough steps. Repeat the action until it is easy for you, and then build on that.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While it’s nice to get the feedback you desire, you won’t get it every time. No one does. You don’t need approval when you already approve of yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Often what we think will be the solution to the problem is only a different side of the problem. Hint: The root of the problem, by definition, is the part that no one sees. It’s in the ground, the psyche, the heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You might feel a little uneasy about a new course of action, but that only means you’re the brave sort who is always moving forward. You’ll get more confident in your skills every time you use them.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Do what you can to set yourself up for inevitable success. If you don’t know what that is, it’s usually something so small that the only reason you don’t do it is you think it’s not enough. Untrue! Momentum builds.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Have you ever packed your bags, arrived at your destination and wished you’d packed more? Likely no. In the same way that packing less makes for a lighter journey, saying less makes for lighter emotions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Self-esteem is irrelevant to your success today. Once you get into action, you won’t even be listening to your own opinions of yourself, so they don’t matter. Action is what matters.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you’re doing what you’re good at, you do without much doubt. Stretch into the some-doubt zone. You can take it. Doubt is uncomfortable, but it’s a necessary part of growth.
