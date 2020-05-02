ARIES (March 21-April 19). The future that has seemed so hazy now comes into sharp focus. You’ll be approaching work in new ways. While some deals are stalled, other arrangements can be solidified as you wait.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Where would you be without silly, high-spirited behavior and those who bring it so often into your realm? Celebrate these ones today and they’ll continue with the shenanigans you adore.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Though there’s plenty you can learn about yourself outside the context of a relationship, there are many things you figure out quickly by working and playing with others, like you will today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your elastic heart will expand to include more people, including complete strangers. In a related story, joy will double up inside your world — math that makes perfect sense.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). With all you’ve experienced, you could write a survival guide. You’ll be compelled to help, but you don’t really have to give any advice or instruction to do so. Your example is enough.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Sometimes the bumpy roads lead to the most beautiful places. Other times it’s just more rock and dirt and jostling. Take an enjoyable path and the destination will just be a bonus.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is no one better than another, and yet many make easier fits. Of course, fit isn’t everything. Sometimes what you have to grow into or figure out keeps you more interested.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are ways to live it up now and live it up tomorrow, too. Life doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing kind of party, and you’ll be excellent at finding the most enjoyable stride.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your story isn’t one narrative. It’s an ever-evolving work of art that you might tell a totally different way one day to the next. This is one way you’ll exercise creative power over your destiny.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If something doesn’t seem right for you, don’t let anyone strong-arm you into choosing it. Go with your comfort level today. When the correct decision is clear, you’ll choose it in a heartbeat.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can direct loving feelings toward yourself and then extend them outward or direct loving feelings toward another then soak them up. Either way, you’ll cultivate and share a warm, safe environment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Life is not about stuff, and yet a few choice items can make your world a bit more fun, safe or smooth today. Figure out what you need. You might be able to trade someone for it.
