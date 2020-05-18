ARIES (March 21-April 19). Managing your emotions is a skill you're determined to master. It helps you to move more easily through life. Anything you can understand and handle in yourself, you can understand and handle in others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Smart people gather information everywhere they look. This is you. You don't have to be presented with the lesson. You figure it out on your own and apply it immediately.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It takes time to grow into relationships. Even if things click right away, you still need at least 10 good hours with a person (not in a row!) to get a sense of what it will be like.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Vocabulary is fashion. Behavior is fashion. Fashion is fashion. People make a statement with these things often unwittingly. Not you. You'll consider your style choices and what they mean.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). This isn't a zero-sum game where your wins and losses are precisely balanced by the wins and losses of others. This is the sort of game you all can succeed in together. Today brings a collective big win.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Building your team means sharing a worldview that intrigues people. When you see the world as a beautiful place filled with magical potential, there will be many who will want to be a part of your world.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There's nothing worth rushing for today. Let go of any frustration tied to a timeline. Indeed, the timing of what's happening is pristine. You only need to trust it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Fear is just an idea crying out to be acknowledged. You can calm fear by listening to it, giving it a good face-to-face look and telling it: "I hear you. You make good points that I will take under advisement."
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). This activity, which is so emotionally rewarding, fun and which doesn't feel at all like work, will net you a pretty penny. How fantastic for everyone involved.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). At the root of the word "sorcery" is "sors," the Latin word for fate. As you apply your determined will to affect fate today, you'll be accused of having a magic touch. If only they knew how hard you've worked!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's always room for more, but with social-distancing practices in place, you'll have to get creative about how you make that room, be it with methods digital, spiritual or physical.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). They'll want to know if you can make money doing a thing, and you'll want to know why that should be a primary concern. Assure them of this; values will be reciprocated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.