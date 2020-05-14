ARIES (March 21-April 19). It’s once again time to check in with yourself on the higher thinking levels. Stop and ask yourself what you believe. Sure, you’ve done this already, but things have changed since the last time, and so have you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In a sea of retweets and homogenized opinions, you have a chance to put something out into the world that wasn’t there before. People need to hear something that’s not being said. You’re the one to say it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You think of someone, but you’re not exactly sure what you need to share about that thought process. Relationships are a dance, and you’d rather err on the side of not stepping on toes.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Everyone wants love, attention and credit where it’s due. Some want passion, all the attention and all the credit, too, due or not. Place your effort where it’s going to be reciprocated.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). No one is you. You make sure that your work reflects this, too — that no one will be mistaken for you. Self-critique and quality control will set you apart from the competition.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Confirmation bias suggests that humans tend to believe first and then find supporting evidence second. This order makes it impossible to root out factual truth. Fight the phenomenon. Question your own motives.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). For greater clarity and insight, consider the hedonic treadmill. Humans tend to stabilize to their own set point of happiness, despite the temporary highs and lows that life offers.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve been amenable to the suggestions of your crew, and occasionally, there are those who will take advantage. Now it’s time to be particular — difficult, even. What’s in it for you?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re not looking for validation, agreement or even support. You don’t need anyone else to approve of you in order to approve of yourself. That said, you deserve respect. Don’t accept less.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Maybe it’s true that you already have all you need, though it doesn’t exactly feel true today. Ironically, you actually feel like you need fewer things.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The criticism we have of others is self-criticism, and the same goes for the praise. When working on self-love is difficult, switch to other-love. It will have the same effect.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Though you may be all too aware of the mistakes your loved ones have made, you’re also loyal. With loyalty comes discretion and a willingness to focus on strengths as you support your tribe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.