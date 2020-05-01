ARIES (March 21-April 19). As an adult, you have a lot of choice about who you’re around. Though it doesn’t always seem that way. That’s why, with new people, the standards should be high. Cheerfulness is a must.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You get pleasure from novelty in small measurements. You seek a situation that feels fresh, but not so new that it disorients or destabilizes. It’s also what you want to create for others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You appreciate when others trust you enough to be vulnerable. You also appreciate when they respect you enough not to flood the conversation with big emotion at the wrong time. You’re strong. You need the same.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Pick your guitar and fill your fruit jar. The work will get done, eventually. In the meantime, having a good time is as productive, if not more, than your workaday tasks.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be as magnificent as the purpose you choose, so set goals that empower you. This is no time to put yourself in a position where you’re likely to be giving and giving without the promise of a return.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). This is garbage day for emotional baggage. There’s much to take advantage of once you’ve freed yourself of the waste. All you have to do is direct yourself to drop it at the curb.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll mentally dance through precarious lines of reason and whimsical patterns of thought, making balletic leaps into possibilities you hadn’t considered before.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll stumble across a piece of loaded information. Should you discuss it or sit on it a moment? There’s more power in keeping it to yourself until you know exactly how to file it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Restlessness is an energy that’s hard to fight. The desire to take action feels urgent and will override the usual criteria checklist you run your decisions through.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A little bit of risk goes a long way today, especially of the financial variety. Dollars and adrenaline go hand in hand. Decide ahead of time how much you’re willing to lose.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll sprinkle in the extra spice that keeps things interesting. This is not just about cooking. Familiar things get forgotten. Fascinating things get remembered. Nothing can be fascinating and familiar at the same time.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s an impassioned day when your heart will lead and your head will convince you to follow. Serving your feelings matters more to you than serving other practical interests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.