ARIES (March 21-April 19). A strange communication is happening between your mind and your heart, and it has the effect of placing the one you love at the center of all of your activities whether or not said activities have anything to do with that person.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As for the one standing on a mountain of achievement, or declaring a nuanced personal philosophy, or delving geekishly into a niche ... when do they find the time? Time isn’t found; it’s used. And you’ll use it well today, too.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Fear can be more than just a feeling. Fear can be a habit, a personality, a passion. Fear can be a friend. You diffuse your fear by inviting it in for a congenial and short visit.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You hate confrontation so much that sometimes you give generously or even foolishly just to get out of having to come face to face with a bit of unpleasantness. Today, it will be better to take things on and get them over with.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Defeat isn’t the end. It’s just another step, a chance to regroup, change the plan, give it another go.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Knowledge is obtained through study. Wisdom, on the other hand, cannot be learned this way, nor can it be had through observation. There is only one way to become wise and that is through experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The interesting ideas will come and go, giving little sparks to your day. It’s the great ideas that will stick around, lighting a fire in you that keeps you burning into the night.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s a time to doubt yourself and a time to go full-on, foolheartedly forward. Both will occur over the course of the day, but don’t let them overlap. Once you decide, step with confidence and don’t look back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Ordinary thinking does not recognize extraordinary qualities. You’ve the higher intelligence to appreciate originality and to discern the wonderful nuances between things in the same category.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Let things come and go without worrying too much about what’s really yours. If it’s yours, then it can’t be taken from you, won’t leave you, and there’s nothing you can do to rid yourself of it either.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Follow the time traveler’s rules today. Any action that changes the course of any person, including you, will alter the timeline and thereby matter significantly.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Today offers a prime combination of calm stability and exciting chaos. This is partly due to the characters who populate your life, all of them spectacular in their own way.
