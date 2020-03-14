ARIES (March 21-April 19). Someone with a new perspective will catch you off-guard. It doesn’t have to be particularly sound or true to be interesting and spark your next surge of creativity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can’t know what you’re going to feel before you begin. It just doesn’t work that way. Feel first. Then know what you’re feeling later, if you’re lucky. The story that comes after that makes all the difference.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know when people aren’t saying what they mean, i.e. all of the time. What you don’t know is why some don’t pick up on the cues. You’ll hear them loud and clear, and you’ll investigate.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Do you need guidance? Yes. Can you give guidance? Yes. Whatever you don’t know, there will be people around you to show you. There will also be people who need what you know.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). They used to say “time is money,” but that was before they knew the value of time, which blindingly outshines the value of money. Money can be made and traded, not so much with time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s absolutely no good that can come of disapproving yourself. Go with you. Get on your side. You’re the one you’re most in charge of. Champion this cause.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). One question that has come up lately is, “Who do you think you are?” Other variations on the theme are: “Who are you?” and “Who am I?” and “Who am I now?” Rest assured, these identities will resolve themselves beautifully in action.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). “The benefit of the doubt” is an expression that applies to today’s dealings, in that it’s what generous people give — also hopeful people and lazy people. In all regards, it will be for the best.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Complex thought is the thought that can hold two opposing ideas in the same little pocket. Such thinking isn’t about being wrong or right, it’s about being captivatingly curious.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To give your attention to a work of entertainment can be a defining act, depending on the level of attention. What attracts people is meaningful, and you’ll gain insight on this subject.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Troubles are always relative. Each person deals with life on a certain scale, which can be similar or vastly different from your own. A storm in a teacup can be disastrous for a gnat.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Whether you give money or just props, you’re a patron of the arts. Though it might not be enough for you just to support. To fully appreciate talent in others, further explore your own talents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.