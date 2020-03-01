ARIES (March 21-April 19). The lesson of fizzy soda, sparklers and flash pots? Excitement and brevity go together like Siamese twins. Yes, they can be separated, but usually not without great risk of terrible consequences.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The pen is in your hand, and the page is open. You have everything you need to write the story of your life. Please don’t take the page numbers literally. This one can go out of order — if you dare.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The friendly, sweet and giving person is going to help you, and so will the curmudgeon and the negative Nellie and all the others. State what you need and help will come.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you’re new, it seems like all the people understand a thing that you don’t. The funny thing is that no one on the inside understands any more than you do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You would have told the other person so many different things if you weren’t in the position you’re in. But positioning is everything. You’ll hold something back out of compassion. Be proud you have it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). “I’m not giving in to security under pressure/ I’m not missing out on the promise of adventure/ I’m not giving up on implausible dreams/ Experience to extremes.” — Neil Peart, Virgo
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll do just about anything just to see your loved one’s smile, though there are plenty of undoable things, too, and there’s the consideration that some smile-producing things are also just not that healthy or sustainable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The work scene will be highly competitive, but you’re a contender. As long as you show up having done your homework, you will win. The best wins are group wins, so involve as many as you can.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There is no saving anyone right now. You can help, and you can love, but saving is a thing that each person must do individually, at least for today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You are now ready to wake up to something hidden in your psyche that you’ve long ignored. Relationships bring both joy and sorrow, but you benefit so much from them that you’re even happy for the sorrow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are playing a sporting game that has nothing to do with sports at all, and the ball is in your court. Don’t overthink it. Know where you want it to go, and keep your eye trained on the destination.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You want a clear instruction for the current problem, but if the universe were really to thunder from the clouds saying, “Do this!” you’d rebel and tell it to stop bossing you around. So try to read and heed the signs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.