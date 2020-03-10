ARIES (March 21-April 19). The day will be molded by one of two types of discomfort, the discomfort of doing a thing, and the discomfort of not doing a thing. Choose the first type because the discomfort will be brief and lighter than expected.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Rainmakers exist, i.e., people with enough knowledge, experience and just plain luck to open the sky and let the results pour down. They usually charge a lot of money. It’s a good thing rainmaking can also be learned.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you’re thinking something that limits your belief in yourself or your future, it’s a dumpy thought. Dumpy thoughts belong in dumpsters, not recycling bins from which they can come back to haunt you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re in the mood to strike out independently, and this is the mode that will allow you to socialize freely, network with impunity and find opportunities that seem custom-made for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Language allows you to live in a symbolic world. Every word you hear, read or say links your brain to something. It is possible to travel to a moment of joy or trouble in the split second it takes to say a word.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Avoid answering questions you weren’t asked or explaining yourself before you have to. These moves will weaken your stance. Keep things brief, and let them unfold in a give-and-take rhythm.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You sometimes feel like you don’t know what you’re doing when, in fact, there are many ways of “knowing” that you’re discounting. Hush your inner doubts; trust yourself; and keep going.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Romantic love is a dance that, like the tango or the fox trot, requires a certain amount of space and tension between partners. Be mindful of this. Stay strong and aware as you move.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Any song you listen to a hundred times in a row will get on your nerves, even if it started off as your favorite song. There’s a point when even the most joyful repetitions need to be interrupted.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don’t need approval to move forward. It’s too early for the others to really get what you’re doing anyway, so don’t give them the chance to stop you. As long as you know what you’re doing, that’s what matters.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It would seem that the one getting special treatment is the most powerful person in the room, but it’s not really the case. The controls are being moved at a lower and less visible level.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your way of seeing something is valuable. When you share this with someone who could use a few different perspectives, you are giving a gift. When you take the time to carefully present your views, that’s pretty wrapping paper.
