ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re a realist, an excellent quality, though it’s not always the easiest for you, as it has you doubting yourself more than the next person. If you must doubt yourself, follow up by arguing for yourself in a big way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Inappropriateness creates impact, but the wrong kind. Saving the day is impactful but hard to follow up. Brainstorm about how you might make the kind of difference that favors your aims.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The ancient Greek philosophers defined passion as an emotion based on a false sense of reality. Perhaps, though nations, indeed entire civilizations, have been built on false senses of reality, so don’t let that stop you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Schools of fish and flocks of birds often behave as a single creature. The animal instinct to meld with the group mind is primordial. Resistance is possible but not so worthwhile today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll create instantaneous rapport. In an act of quantum emotional intelligence, you skip through years of getting-to-know-you trepidation and land in moments of intimate familiarity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your engine runs on desire. To be this excited about a potential outcome is a rarity for you, and certainly nothing to be dismissed. Document the moment in pictures or writing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s something about blue that soothes the soul, whether it’s the sky, the water or the crying sound of one who sings out the existential angst.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Touch base; call home; get back to your roots. Much will be the same whether you check in or not, except that your heart will be different. It will fortify you to keep up with your people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your qualifications on paper will have little to do with actual life. Feeling successful is a matter of making personal connections interpreted through your senses, not just through your intellect.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). A purpose-driven life may be the ideal, but it’s not the constant. You don’t always have to be aware of your purpose. Sometimes your purpose is just to relax and be a part of the fabric of existence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Make yourself happy. When you have fun, so do others around you. You might be surprised about the difference you can make with your special brand of joy.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Relationships run on more than just love. Sure, love matters, but so does taking out the garbage and other business of domesticity and common courtesy.
