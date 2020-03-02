ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is very little that you really have to do. What's before you is all optional. It's good to remember that every once in a while. And when you talk about your life, phrase it as what you "get" to do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Many valuable discoveries have been made by chance by people seeking something else entirely. Then again, chance favors the seekers. Ask any of them, or just ask yourself today, as you're definitely in the category.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The same problem seems life-altering for one person and able to be solved in a snap to another. Giving problems the scale they deserve in your life is an art that you're executing better and better.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Friends will shape your day, and this will be a reminder about how important it is to have good people in your life -- people you admire and trust to be compassionate and kind.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you'll be tempted to act automatically and out of loyalty and a sense of justice, taking a moment to reflect will make all the difference, as right and wrong will not be so obvious.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Speaking well will take you far. Consider taking on a speaking project. To give a speech about your life, work or any topic at all really offers an all-encompassing sort of self-development.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Of course, the expectation that matters is the one you have of yourself, but that one can be pretty harsh and unreasonable. The expectations of others in your life will be kinder.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Relationships happen because you make them happen, and they continue because you cultivate them. The natural outcropping is that you'll feel responsible for a part of another person's happiness, and in fact, you are.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When people ask you for reminders, they don't have good organizational systems in place. On the bright side, this is the sort of extra little burden of responsibility that sparks a cool idea.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). At your heart, you're an altruist. No person can exist alone. You are only completely satisfied with an outcome if you believe that others are benefitting as much as you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The big picture will come to you. All you have to do is close your eyes and wish a moment. It won't be very hard for you to come up with excellent strategies.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In a calm atmosphere, sudden movements are startling. In chaos, anything goes. You'll be in both sorts of conditions. You'll read the room and adjust accordingly.
