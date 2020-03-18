ARIES (March 21-April 19). Now you’re thinking about that thing you wanted and didn’t get. In retrospect, you didn’t want it that bad. It’s a good thing your efforts led you to this place, with these things that matter to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The human brain loves a routine and is driven to build one with or without our involvement. You want a routine you’ve consciously constructed, so you’ll get intentional with the cause.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Try not to let schooling interfere with learning, which is, of course, totally different. To know only the steps involved and not the theory behind a thing is to be as educated as a robot.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your excitement over a cause will surge and wane, which is nothing to be cynical about. Instead, use the momentum of high emotional tides to buoy your spirits and augment production.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The day brings a denouement before the curtains close on a chapter. Conflicts will be resolved, scores settled, tension released. You are better for having endeavored. On to the new!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you owe someone an apology, you’ll give it. In the meantime, apologizing unnecessarily will erode your self-confidence. Better to stand in the situation and face whatever strange energy exists.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Here they come — people who not only appreciate your good qualities but will promote and showcase them as well. It’s because you’re ready. Also, there’s something for everyone to gain.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll allow yourself some of what you want, but not all of it. It won’t drain your willpower to save some for later because you’re so focused on the joy of playing the long game.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Don’t believe everything you say to yourself today. Just because a voice happens to be coming from inside you instead of from the outside world doesn’t make that voice true. Nor is it your real opinion.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Birdsongs are sweet, but you don’t like to keep anything in a cage. In all relationships, you’ll try to hold on to the moment without holding anyone from their freedom.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re striving for something. If you happen to arrive at that moment when the other person is looking away, keep practicing until you can do this trick consistently and on command.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Habits of mind are just like other habits, in that they creep into your life and take over. You may as well be adding the ones you’d prefer instead of falling into whatever comes along.
