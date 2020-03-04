ARIES (March 21-April 19). “There ain’t no way to find out why a snorer can’t hear himself snore,” suggested Mark Twain in “Tom Sawyer Abroad.” Indeed, today will be an exercise in tolerating a puzzling sort of unawareness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Go on and indulge yourself. It will be lucky to splurge on something frivolous. You’ll make dozens of good decisions today, and spoiling yourself will be one of them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can zoom in and out endlessly on life and it will be different at every range, though somehow, oddly, still the same. Just go to the scale that makes you feel the most comfortable and deem that good enough.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When interruptions happen, it’s as though life is telling you that there’s a different order of priorities than the one you had in mind. You’ll get to decide if you agree with life or not.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are gentle and patient aspects to your personality, and then there’s the part of it that gets fearsome to make things happen. These will integrate beautifully today as you switch modes to suit each situation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your attention is an emotional sunlamp, an incubator for the baby chicks whose feathers are still just fuzz, a hot drink on a cold day. The comfort you give works from the inside out.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). An old emotional wound still has an impact on the way you process life. Bit by bit, you can free yourself from this limit. When you finally get free, a more spontaneous and playful version of yourself will be waiting on the other side.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The maze of your inner world will feature hidden pathways to treasure as well as booby traps, and sometimes you can’t tell the difference. Count yourself ahead of the game just because you’re willing to explore.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You have been known to take the smallest hint as a sign from the universe. Then again, when you really want something, even the big hints won’t dissuade you. You’ll get a taste of both scenarios today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be the recipient of good fortune and sweet surprises. Though, in a way, you buy these circumstances with either your work, the goodwill you invest or with actual dollars.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It isn’t selfish to focus on learning about yourself. You’re a wondrously complex creature and as worthy of investigation as any on the planet. Who better to study you than the one who is already in such close vicinity?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your comfortable state of mind makes you at home wherever you go. Take advantage of this by daring into the unknown. This is will be your most confident moment of the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.