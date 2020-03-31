ARIES (March 21-April 19). With fondness, you’ll look back on what you said goodbye to long ago. The nostalgia may have you thinking, if only for a second, “Should I try that again?” Probably not.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you can avoid interruption, you’ll be twice as productive. The two biggest contributing factors to distraction will be your location and internet use.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Anyone who’s loved a television character or been devastated by the plotline of a book knows the power of alternative realities. Today, you’ll use this principle to your advantage.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The difference between a genuine smile and a forced or insincere one is registered, at least on a subconscious level, by most humans. Real smiles send real joy. This will be your contribution to an improved world today.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To do your best work, you must concentrate. To concentrate, you must be free of worry. To be free of worry, you must get resolution. You will do your best work once you’ve resolved the issue on your mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The child climbing the monkey bars on the playground is not thinking about tests of balance or growing motor skills. It just seems like a fun thing to do. Similarly, whatever you think might be fun now will also be a chance for unexpected growth.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If you can whip up some joy for yourself and live inside that, you’ll have accomplished the mission of your spirit. Just be careful not to confuse joy with pleasure, its brother from another mother.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Life is full of surprises and today brings one of your favorite kinds — the kind where you surprise yourself. You’re deeper, stronger, more talented and more interesting than even you knew.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re not concerned with getting ahead, staying ahead or anything that has to do with being out in front. You want to enjoy your route, do justice to your role and learn something along the way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though wanting something to be finished will not make it so, it’s the organizing thought that causes you to make a list of steps and start methodically getting this thing on the rails.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As self-motivated as you are, it is not always easy to keep yourself accountable to the things you say you want to do. You need other people. Need a game changer? Join a group.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Is there such a thing as being too rational? Of course! And it’s every bit as precarious as being too irrational. When logic dulls the senses, let poetry bring them back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.