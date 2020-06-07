ARIES (March 21-April 19). It only takes one connection to make your personal life go from being a stale routine to an inspired journey. You’ll make that connection today and a transformation will occur in the weeks to come.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You provide what’s needed and serve with a smile. Because of this, you’re getting what everyone successful person needs — positive relationships with people who want you to do well.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll be gifted with an emotion that is one click beyond passion and desire: rage. Rage doesn’t have to be angry or negative, but it’s always powerful, and best focused on what’s important to you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). When the solution eludes you, tackle it backward, inside out or upside down — any other way than the usual. What’s needed is a fresh approach.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Whomever you align yourself with, you grow to be more like. It isn’t necessary for you to have a personal relationship with your role models. You get to choose them from the whole wide world.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your famous adaptability will kick in. From the outside, your behavior may look illogical, but there’s definitely a method to your madness. When an unusual situation crops up, an unusual reaction is warranted.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The beautiful, smart and loving person who comes into your life today will be you. This is the best sort of reunion, meeting yourself again with the recognition that it’s been a while and you’re better than ever.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People are notoriously bad at knowing what will make them happy, but you’ll defy the odds, pointing yourself directly at the mother lode of your own happiness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Passions build slowly. At first, you don’t realize what you want. When leanings turn to yearnings and become undeniable in their message, it’s a blessing that doesn’t feel like one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s now expected that you’ll give a gift. Of course, it’s not the amount you spend that matters but that you get it right. Ask for help, even if you have to ask the eventual receiver.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Emotional skill and intelligence can be earned through both negative and positive experiences. Today will bring scenarios you will use as examples of what to do and what not to do.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The possessions that you get the most value out of are the ones you use every week and maybe every day. As for the others, the more you can let go of, the lighter you’ll feel.
