ARIES (March 21-April 19). The urge to complain is a natural reaction to frustrating circumstances, though the mature response is to move past words and into solutions and action.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll need to include more people, and you’ll probably add them before you realize that you also have to make room for them. Don’t underestimate the adaptability of others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll do your best. What more can you do? Face yourself like you would a kind parent facing a child who hands in the stick figure drawing. Appreciate your own innocent charm.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can be yourself and also be the one who gets those goals on your list, the one who makes mistakes, the vulnerable, exuberant, afraid and powerful one. You contain multitudes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Cleaning and clearing bring enormous satisfaction. You’ll scrub the surface of projects, mysteries, countertops, relationships and get a shining reward for your effort.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Mistakes are not only opportunities for growth and mastery; they are the best relationship glue there is. Nothing will go wrong without producing an obvious upside.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The requirements of the day are pretty awesome. You don’t have to solve problems or answer questions. You don’t even have to “just be you.” All you have to do is relax.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While you’re well aware that there’s a certain way to serve tea or launch a spacecraft, you’re fine with not knowing what it is. As for the things you’re actually going to do today, you’re inclined to learn all rules up front.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Eventually, you’ll be able to handle more and move faster. But this is still the early stages. You’re still learning, and you won’t regret taking the time to learn it right.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll bring together the best of all worlds — a spiritual person with a practical point of view. Your open mind will lead you to test theories and run with what works.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). To ask, “What’s wrong?” when nothing is wrong creates something wrong. You’re aware of this and other misuses of focus, and so you’ll seek and find the intelligence, beauty and fun in situations.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To accept differences and tolerate others is only level one. The next level is a celebration of diversity. A world where we honor not only our own traditions but everyone’s could be heaven on earth.
