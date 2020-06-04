ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is a symbiosis between the superhero and the supervillain, friend and enemy, predator and prey. You have a healthy respect for the opponent who gives you the chance to be as sharp as you can be.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The science shows that daily cardio can be as effective an anti-depressant as some types of prescriptive medicine. Relatedly, you’ll solve a problem with a low-cost, low-risk, totally natural remedy.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Job descriptions are just constructs used to attract the right applicants. The real job is to do what it takes to get a result. Whether a task is technically your job or not may be irrelevant to the big picture of what needs doing.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your quiet confidence comes as a result of the kindness at the bedrock of your character. You’re kind on purpose, on accident, without reason, without warning; you’re kind in theory and in practice.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll revel in your freedom. Being left alone to live as you like without being nagged, judged or subjected to the whims of authority is the perk of adulthood you cherish.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is safe to assume today’s work will come easily to you. This cosmic offer is only good for the next 24 hours though. What’s coming won’t be harder; it will just be better approached without assumptions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You become like the people around you and this is why you’re pretty choosy about whom you allow to the inner circle, or, for that matter, any concentric circle of which you are the center.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You know the sensation you get when you look back on old photos and realize that a lot of your concerns back then were needless? Be happy now. Cast worry aside. Trust time. It will handle so much for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your cosmic gift of the day is a clear demarcation on the point of diminishing returns. This prevents you from unnecessary work and frees you to focus on what matters most to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Judges get paid to judge. Why should those who aren’t judges do this for free? You refuse to concern yourself with matters that do not directly concern you. It takes less energy to live and let live.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The rules and boundaries are not as ambiguous as they would appear. What they are is undiscovered. You can find them by asking, researching or crossing them.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You want what’s best for all. You prefer to use subtle tactics like charm, friendliness and reward to incentivize people toward your aims. In the rare case that doesn’t work, right is might.
