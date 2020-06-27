ARIES (March 21-April 19). What drops into your life doesn’t need to be labeled “right” or “wrong” just yet. For now call it, “what’s happening,” and know that you’ll make more sense of it on a later day.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A million people could see the very same thing you see today and have a different view of it than you. Your unique point of view will allow you a discovery or invention.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There is no end to what an excellent team can accomplish today. So what makes an excellent team? Diversity, communication and a deep commitment to a common aim.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). As is typical of your water sign nature, the very same thing that makes you feel cleansed can also, in larger quantities, have you overwhelmed and carried away. Luckily, today you’ll be able to control the flow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Secrets tend to hide in plain view. They will be discovered readily by the people who most want to know. Many are too self-involved to understand the thrill of deciphering puzzles. Not you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll give second chances out of generosity and also because it’s easier than starting over with someone new. Furthermore, it’s what you would want were the situation reversed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The truth has power. It speaks to the gut and brings about emotional responses like laughter, tears and experiences of profundity. You’ll feel this today as you witness and tell the truth.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Aligning to the belief systems of those around you is a survival mechanism. Sometimes, the right answer is hard to see because everyone around is agreeing to the wrong answer. But don’t worry; things are shifting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The Norse deity Thor threw his hammer and caused lightning and thunder. You will create electricity and make noise by throwing down your powerful charisma.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like a roller-coaster, this day has highs, lows and occasional screams. As you take the ride, know that you are safe and that, ultimately, this is supposed to be fun.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your opener may seem humble and unimpressive, but that’s because you’re still setting things up. You’re a strategist at heart and, like a chess master, you’re already working several moves ahead.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll be a tremendous help. Get compensated for this, not necessarily with money, but with something that matters to you. And if you don’t feel valued unless you are fixing a problem, then there’s a bigger problem to handle.
