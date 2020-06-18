ARIES (March 21-April 19). Be on the lookout for ways to repurpose the past. Discarded scraps from one project/relationship/era can be reworked and turned into something new.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Giving is the theme. Give to the point where it feels good, and then go further. It shouldn’t hurt a lot, but it needs to hurt a little. The spiritual benefit of sacrifice can’t come if no sacrifice has been made.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Study and cultural exploration will bring you good fortune. You will feel determined to do your unbiased research, and you will refrain from forming an opinion until you have all of the facts.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). All superheroes know that most of the gig is hiding your identity until it’s time to shine. You’ve enormous strength and power; that’s a given. Knowing when to use it is the art.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll have ideas, and you need the right people to bounce them off of. People who absorb your energy and agree with you are not good bouncing prospects. Look for the hard and deflective types.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can acknowledge your emotions without slavishly following their impulses. Your maturity allows you to objectively witness yourself. Your feelings will indicate how in line you are with your ethics and ideals.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though it feels safe and secure when others agree with you, it’s not going to help you grow. You’ll sharpen your wits and strengthen your case when you run up against those who disagree.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Albert Camus said it’s necessary to fall in love, “if only to provide an alibi for all the random despair you are going to feel anyway.” Today’s events pose the question: Which comes first, the circumstance or the feeling?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There is something you are tired of carrying by yourself. Someone else can help you lug the burden, or even better, cast it off. But you must be willing to share it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The research suggests that improving your weaknesses, while noble in intent, is far less effective than leveraging your strengths.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Because of the complexity within the crevices of the human heart, people fit together unexpectedly and in ways so particular that they would be impossible to duplicate.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Remember when you fell in love with a movie character? Remember when you believed in a book? Something doesn’t actually need to happen to feel real. Use this to your benefit.
