ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you have much to teach, you also possess an innate ability that came via your birthright and is nontransferable. You will now appreciate the value of this gift.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have a role in the happiness of others, and you’ll definitely see smiles to today. Of course, the contentment you have the most power over is your own.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re more aligned than ever. Your intention for these minutes reflects your goals for the next five years, and you’ll measure your every action against these aims.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People want what they want, not what others think they should want. You’re tuned in, looking for clues about what’s really going on. Don’t be afraid to ask direct questions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You try to consume nutritious foods, and it goes the same way with media. Seek that which feeds your mind and emotional self. Exposing yourself to the wrong things makes you feel icky.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Anticipate your diversions and schedule them. If you can check your voicemail, email and social channels but once or twice a day, then the rest of your day will be much more productive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll honor the tradition, follow the recipe, conform to the expectation — and then flip it on its ear. It’s the flourish and twist that captivates your crowd and keeps them coming back.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The items you choose to adorn your living space with are meaningful to you and meant to be looked at — except the ones that aren’t. You’ll think better as you weed out the visual distractions keeping you from your work.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You focus on solutions, not problems. You accept responsibility for the success of a project and deal with challenges as they come. However small an achievement may be, it’s something to build on.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s a takeaway from every interaction. If your residual feeling is consistently great around someone, make an effort to spend more time together. And if you consistently feel lowered by someone, heed the sign.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are people you know who have been in powerful positions and have gotten used to a certain level of respect, which they don’t always get anymore. But you remember, honor and pay what’s due.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The culmination of your experience has brought you here, but this isn’t the pinnacle. You’ll keep learning and forming the attitudes that help you move forward.
