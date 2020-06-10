ARIES (March 21-April 19). New scenes invite you. You won’t know what to say or how to behave when you get there, but go anyway. There’s no way around it; experience is the only teacher here.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s somewhere you see yourself. This vision of you in an improved state is growing increasingly vivid. To change your life, change the patterns of behavior that have held you from that place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are good reasons to let go of hard feelings. First of all, they are heavy, and carrying around unnecessary weight gets tiring. You can take the lesson and lose the burden. Writing or talking about it helps.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Instead of providing all the answers (exhausting!), you’ll encourage others to find the answers. This takes longer and requires you to be OK with their early-stage mistakes.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The truly confident aren’t thinking about how their performance looks or sounds. They just play the moment. There are two ways to get there. Either do a thing a million times, or cease to care what people think of you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One stroke of luck will vanquish 10 worries. Magic like this doesn’t come along every day, although you’ll have two more waves of this wand before the month is through.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Advice from the top will only help if the person knows your particular kind of journey. What counts more is advice from someone but one or two rungs above you on the ladder.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Everyone is fragile to some degree and indestructible in other ways. It’s hard to tell on the surface, though, because each person’s shatterproof glass parts are differently distributed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll have a chance to use an underappreciated talent, not only satisfying but also a reminder of how good life can be when you’re doing what you love. Appreciation is just a bonus.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Make no assumptions about how to please people. Your idea of a happy outcome is different from someone else’s, and it will be important to get clear on the terms.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What makes special things special is their infrequency. A treat every day isn’t a treat; it’s a habit. An essential ingredient to special treats: anticipation and delayed gratification.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Among your most beautiful gifts are compassion and high-level empathy. Sure, these talents sometimes cause you pain. But today, they will bring you nothing but joy.
