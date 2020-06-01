ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll know where you belong in the big picture, but it will be challenging to translate that into an action plan that makes sense for today. When in doubt, just do what makes you smile.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Sometimes, the difference between feeling like you're accomplishing something and actually accomplishing something is hard to detect on your own. Working in a diverse team solves this problem.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don't let the negative events of the past define how you feel about someone right now. Adjust. Think about what people are good at, and hang your mental frame around that.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Stay informed, but recognize when you're getting too saturated with information to act out of clearheaded optimism. The truth will be intense, so try to take it in small doses.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your personal boundaries come in many forms. You have your iron wall-type limits, and then you have softer lines. Today's boundaries will be like doggy gates that can be moved as needed to make life easier.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today is strange and wonderful because you choose to see it as such. Your attitude and curiosity will merge to lead you on a brief and inspired journey.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Not all your relationships are meant to float, but you try to lighten them up as much as possible. You overlook faults, forgive the little things and find humor where you can.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's pretty easy to know when it's time to do the right thing; it's always now. "He who postpones the hour of living rightly is like the rustic who waits for the river to run out before he crosses." -- Horace
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Destiny definitely has played a strong supporting role in your life, but you are still the big star of the picture. You can counter any move destiny makes with an alternative timeline of your own creation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Anger is more active than sadness. Fear can go a lot of different ways -- paralyzing, motivating, confusion, clarity. The same goes for love. Don't be afraid of any emotion. Let them power you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are kind, respectful and sensitive to the needs of others. You see problems as puzzles to be solved and setbacks as opportunities. Your leadership will be sought after.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In order to be promoted, prioritized or generally sought out, you must demonstrate the kind of performance someone is looking for. It won't be hard for you, once you know what's expected. Research and ask.
