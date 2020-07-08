ARIES (March 21-April 19). The way to get people to take your advice is to find out the action they want to take, and then advise them to take it. Pointless? Maybe. But people want to do what they want to do and not feel so alone in it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Be cool, go at a relaxed pace, believe that you, like the gods, have all the time in the world. With a laid-back attitude, you will get there amidst people who feel as comfortable as you do.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The one in charge may not be better than the others on the team, but someone has to lead. You’ll respect and defer to authority because it’s the proper and smart thing to do.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Before you set out to work, make sure the ingredients and tools you need are right where you need them. This gives you the best advantage in an already challenging task.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Once you get into a creative mode, even the worst messes are not mistakes. Everything is a building block for something else. Your mindset is to problem-solve, time and again, until you can make something beautiful out of it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll get the job if you believe you’ll get the job. The same goes for getting the attention you would like or any other result for that matter. Believe you can and you can.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Togetherness, like food, air and shelter, is a basic human need. Don’t be afraid to reach out today. Chances are that the other person will want to join forces, too.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though you are content with your own company, you don’t necessarily want to date someone who is just like you. You’ll love the banter that burbles up with an unlikely partner.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are not careless with other people’s hearts. You will be careful to pace relationships and manage expectations so that all involved are likely to experience a comfortable, slow-growing bond.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You believe that the best way to learn something is to teach it. You personalize the lesson. This isn’t just information; it’s also a feeling that comes from you and goes straight to the hearts of others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s not a lot you need, but the temptation to get what you don’t need is pretty strong now. You’re trying to make your life more convenient, though each new purchase comes with a responsibility.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To whatever extent you can control your own destiny, you will, as long as you keep your mind focused. Beliefs can be more addicting than substances. Stick to the thoughts that help you.
