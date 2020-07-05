ARIES (March 21-April 19). Repelled by the greed you see, you’ll take a stand against avarice and fight for the oppressed to restore balance. Evil is defeated by love and generosity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This is a fact-finding mission. You’ll gather up advice and opinions. Don’t be too quick to incorporate everything you hear. Let all the opinions marinate a while. The most applicable will rise to top of mind.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The qualities you want to cultivate are optimism, expectancy and enthusiasm. With these attitudes as your guide, opportunities multiply and problems go away.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The stars highlight your ambition. Do not doubt that you can do what you set your mind to do. What you’re not born for, you can be trained for. All you have to do is decide to be that thing.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you just have to do what’s right, the character you’ve built will serve you well and almost no energy need be expended to follow through. It’s the jobs that demand cleverness that take all the energy!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One way to make the world more beautiful is to see it that way. You’re on the lookout for visually exciting moments and the world will not disappoint.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In order to point your attention in the right direction, you must first have all of it under your command. This requires you to protect your attention from possible drains.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Put a quarter in; get a treat out. That is how it works today. The currency won’t be quarters, but the returns will correlate directly. What you see is what you get.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It doesn’t take much for an ordinary thing to become extraordinary. The insight you bring to matters will elevate them. You go deeper; they get higher.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). People who behave terribly in their personal lives can sometimes be extremely effective, productive and creative in their professional lives. It will be something to handle, process and move forward with today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s a reason enthusiasm is called “the ambrosia of the gods.” It has real power. Do not underestimate the impact of your genuine enthusiasm. When you feel it, pour it on.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What you make helps you grow. Your work is a kind of projection. You’ll put the ideas out there and then try them on. This is all an experiment. If it’s not getting the desired result, you can try something else.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.