ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your speaking voice is a powerful tool, and you’ll use it very effectively. Your inner voice may need work though. If it’s saying less-than-helpful things to you, take it to task.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re so brilliantly inventive now that leaving things in the idea stage, or even in the discussion stage would be a crime. Follow through. Bring things into being.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You used to think that once a certain problem got solved, you would coast on easy street for a while. Alas, there will always be new obstacles, so it’s important that you make each day fun for yourself in some way.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s nothing like learning another person’s world for the first time. Your observations will make this person feel special and seen, but only if you speak up!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You will come across a spectrum of personalities. Some people love to talk about themselves; some won’t open up at all. You’ve a talent for bringing out the best in both types.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A joyful life is filled with mistakes. Focus on making interesting ones — ones that come from a genuine curiosity and rushing forward instead of from fear and running away.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sure, you need people to survive, but not any one person in particular. You resist emotional leaning. Your desire to stand strong and independent is what makes people trust you and seek you out.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). At the heart of love is acts of forgiveness. How many times should you forgive a person? How many times should you forgive yourself? If the love is unconditional, the forgiveness is endless.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Should you happen to get into an argument while Mercury is still retrograde, the quickest way to end it is to simply agree. Drop the defenses and find the ground on which you can stand together.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As much as you enjoy being with another person, you need time to yourself to relax and be who you are naturally, with no one else around to influence or expect things of you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just because you connect with someone better in certain seasons doesn’t mean the other seasons don’t have potential. Sometimes, you have to jiggle and prod the situation to find the “click” again.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Relationships will have their flash points. The tensions being expressed are almost never about the topics being discussed. Look back and dig deeper.
