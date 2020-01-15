ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are certain things you just shouldn’t bargain-hunt for, for instance expertise in the medical, mechanical, educational and legal realms. A worthy expert should save you money in the long run.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll stay on point, refusing to do business for its own sake. Better to do nothing, thus conserving your energy for the game, than to spend all your vitality moving without purpose.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). City planners keep water in a high tower so that when the time comes to use the water, gravity will do much of the work instead of pumps, which need to be fueled. Let gravity do some of your work today, too.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You cannot dig a hole in a different place by digging it deeper. What’s needed to solve today’s problem isn’t to try harder or drill down. Go wide; move to the side; stretch out.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your deepest desire is to advance, to get results and serve others well. You want this more than you want validation. As wonderful as it feels to hear what you want to hear, you’d much rather be told what you need to hear.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Struggles of one nature bleed into other areas of life, a blessing and an opportunity. Now you have more chances to solve the problem and more approach angles, too.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re really not afraid to be different from the pack, but you’re also wise to keep those differences to yourself until you’re ready to own, share and rally for them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Persevere. Just think about the story you’ll tell about this one day. Give up now and it’s not going to be an entertaining ditty. You need a big ending — a spectacular win or failure. Either way it will be a victory for true grit.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Professionalism will take a person pretty far into solving a problem, but expertise comes much further into the job. Don’t rest; keep acquiring the practical hours and skills.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Creative and resourceful people get you thinking about your own business a little differently. The language that opens up new possibilities will lead to brilliant ideas. “What if?” is a reliable prompt, and so is “Just imagine...”
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Emotional issues are just waiting to be uprooted, confronted and eradicated. Untying the knotty little problems can be tedious, but once you straighten this out, you’re free!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You really can be self-reliant whether you need to or not, for a short time or a long one ... and yet it’s not your optimum mode. Ultimately, more good relationships will bring more joy, energy, success and soul sustenance.
