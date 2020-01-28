ARIES (March 21-April 19). The bottom line is important, but it’s rarely what a situation is really about. To know what really matters to people, study interactions. Inside the smallest gestures will be the gift of everything.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve decided to get good at something. It doesn’t matter how far off you are from the mark right now. Figure out what small part of it you can learn. You only need to get 1% better at a time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You don’t like to start a thing unless you think you can finish it. The rookie move is to put together the puzzle before you notice how many pieces will be involved.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). What do you have to do to make your heart a zone of peace? And can you do it alone? No. That’s as impossible as harmonizing with yourself in real time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A ring of fire is an enduring symbol. Johnny Cash sang about it, circus cats jump through it and, recently, it was found illustrated on an ancient Egyptian map. In some way, you’ll be jumping through such a burning loop today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Sure, maybe you could be going faster, more efficiently and doing it in better form. But that’s not the point. The point is movement. Forget what it’s supposed to look like, just make it count.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In every moment, you have choices. Being too aware of that fact is paralyzing, and not being aware enough of it is worse. People get stuck when they mistake sliding doors for walls.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Something interdimensional is occurring within. For this reason, you’ll make as much of an imprint on the world by observing passersby as you will by interacting with them or staying home.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Early judgment is inefficient. Then comes opinions and disappointment. Then comes arguing with reality — what a waste. Before you judge, let reality show you what it is. Then accept that, and go from there.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Knowing what you need is not so easy. Most of the time, people just guess at it, get it wrong, and try again. A person who can accurately assess your needs is an invaluable gift and should be cherished as such.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Tolerance needs a better public relations campaign. It’s not regarded as particularly glamorous, and yet tolerance is the value most closely linked to “cool.” No one can be cool without allowing a wide range of life to happen.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re never really on a straight road. Even the most linear, endless unchanging line of pavement is subtly wrapping around the curvature of a spherical planet. Dips and climbs are inevitable.
