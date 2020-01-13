ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll do what others would consider risky, scary or difficult. You're not trying to prove anything. This is either where life has led you or where your interests have culminated. This is just who you are.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You've amassed a number of tricks and methods in your toolbox, and now is the time to stay in touch with your resources. Think about what your best moves are so that when the time comes you'll remember to use them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Tensions will rise, though you'll rise higher if you interrupt the escalation by excusing yourself for 15 minutes. Get away. Get calm and comfortable. Once you're out of the fray, you'll see the situation in a new light.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is the aim of your side to suppress evil and uphold the virtuous. The aim of the other side is exactly the same. The only differences are differences of definition. Of course, that is everything.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your mind is quick to assign a meaning and a reason to every feeling that comes up. This unnecessarily complicates matters. When you let feelings surface and fade without attaching a story, you move lighter through life.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Now that you are starting to see some progress in this journey, the most important thing is to stay on the same path. Do not seek a new destination. Consolidate and stick to the mission.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're not going to stop anything by fighting it head-on today. Accept and redirect. Make contact with the thing you want to eliminate from your life, but only enough contact to nudge it in a direction away from you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll experience sensations that keep you on your toes. Tiny distractions, a buzzy feeling, nervousness, they're all indications of heightened awareness. They will pass. Find the gift in them before they do.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Better to take action out of a fiery desire for the result, or because you're in love with the promise of the task, than to take action out of a sense of obligation. When love is involved, hard things become easy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It seems like not that long ago you simplified your life, and now it's gotten a little too full and cluttered again. The secret to staying evergreen is to regularly organize, tidy and purge.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have something that works for you. Now make it work even better through consecration. Make it sacred. Through your intention and blessing, what's yours will become more powerful, protected and sealed to you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you see what you want, you like to get it immediately. Try not to be impatient though. In today's case, waiting can prevent a much bigger frustration later. Give it at least 48 hours.
