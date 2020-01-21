ARIES (March 21-April 19). The world is a sticky place filled with honey pots, tar pits and a wide variety of flytraps. It’s very easy to get stuck. Keep moving. Action makes you hard to trap. Movement opens potential.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). So much is going right for you! Take stock. List at least five and feel your mood lift. Staying grateful is to your spiritual health as staying fit is to your physical health.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Take a break from self-improvement. There is a point when it reinforces a quiet belief that you’re not enough just as you are. There’s a time to push, but right now is a time to trust life and let things develop naturally.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In a prevailing culture of narcissism, it’s more important than ever to make sure that you’re doing a fair amount of focusing on others. Bonus: This is also the way to happiness.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be making interesting trades today. Of course, you’re always trading something — attention for relationships, hours for dollars — it’s just that today’s trades are outside of the norm, and they make you think.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Fantasies have no consequences. Reality is pretty much built on them. It’s a long string of cause and effect, some of which one would be hard-pressed to correlate, and yet we sense they are balanced in the grand math.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can do something that the majority of people can’t — that’s a talent. Don’t consider it a talent? That’s just an oversight on your part. This is the ideal time to change your assessment and start toying with possible applications.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Those with an affliction want so much to be released from it, and yet there’s something terrifying about giving up the crutch that goes with it. You’ve a special heart for helping people let go of what’s no longer needed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). When not knowing how a thing works, it’s easy to dismiss it as working in an unintelligent way, but that’s probably not the truth today. There’s a benefit to staying alert to different styles, especially simple ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It is very difficult to help others when you are, in fact, injured yourself. The same applies to emotional and soul-level wounds. By resolving inner conflicts, you nudge yourself toward an empathetic state.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Have you ever texted someone or been texted by someone “accidentally” on purpose? You’ll witness today how the desire for a specific kind of attention can inspire odd and unpredictable behaviors.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Rigid perspectives lead to errors of all sorts. Try to find a gentle frame of mind. There is plenty of common ground between two points of contention for anyone willing to look for it.
