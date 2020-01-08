ARIES (March 21-April 19). Every time you act from your inner authority, you grow in confidence and charisma. Check in with yourself to make sure you’re making decisions that are not just right for the eyes of society but are right for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). With children or those who can’t care for themselves, it’s appropriate to participate unselfishly. But in relationships with capable adults, if only one person is doing the caring and compromising, it’s a problem.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have a fully formed identity beyond the time you spend with loved ones, and this is part of what makes it so exciting to spend time together. Everyone brings unique attributes to the table.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People change when they want to and are ready to and know how to. You may want to change, or you may want someone else to. Staying out of one another’s process and still being supportive will be tricky and yet doable.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Love is not blind. It is actually love’s deceiving doppelganger, infatuation, that chemically alters the mind, affecting perception in numerous ways. Account for this phenomenon with today’s fixations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will ponder what you are and what you might be. The insights available to you await in a quiet space outside of the day’s events and responsibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve tried things that worked and things that didn’t. As you experiment, watch out for a rebound situation. Opposite energies can be equally harmful. Often the best route out of harm’s way is a side step.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you feel an overwhelming urge toward the energies of pity or rescue, this is a red flag to heed. It points to a tendency to take responsibility for more than you should in the deal.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are a role model to people. You forget this but will be reminded of it today with the flattery of copycats. It really is the biggest compliment, though it also makes you think twice about what you’re modeling.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Multitasking isn’t usually the best way to get things done, but today you have a knack for working on 10 things at once. As long as two of the 10 things aren’t driving and texting, the day will be a winner.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll meet someone in a position to accept your gifts and help you go places — that is if you know where you want to go. If you can’t show it on a map, then try and relay as vivid a picture of it as possible.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What do you think would happen if you were to raise your expectations of love? You might be disappointed or delighted by the way people rise to the occasion. It’s a risk that could be worth it.
